Part of Swiss glacier breaks off after residents evacuated

BERLIN — Part of a glacier in the Swiss Alps has broken off and tumbled onto a glacier below after some 220 people in a small nearby town were evacuated as a precaution.

Authorities ordered a partial evacuation of Saas-Grund on Saturday after radar surveillance of the Trift glacier, above the southern town, showed the glacier's snout moving at a rate of up to 130 centimetres (51 inches) per day.

Its pace accelerated during the night, and Valais canton (state) police said a large part of the snout broke off on Sunday morning. The debris tumbled onto another glacier below and didn't reach inhabited areas.