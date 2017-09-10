Stateless ex-leader Saakashvili to try to enter Ukraine

RZESZOW, Poland — Mikheil Saakashvili, the former governor of Ukraine's corruption-plagued Odesa region, has set off from a Polish city to the Ukraine border where he plans to try to re-enter the country that has revoked his citizenship.

Saakashvili told journalists in the Polish city of Rzeszow on Sunday: "I will not give up until I can cross the border." Rzeszow is about 75 kilometres (45 miles) from the border.

Saakashvili was president of his native Georgia in 2004-2013. He earned plaudits for fighting corruption, but sparked animosity for what critics regarded as authoritarian tendencies.

He went into self-exile after leaving the presidency and was appointed to the Ukrainian governorship in 2015. He resigned about 18 months later, complaining of obstruction.