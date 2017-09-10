Storm surge warnings: Life-threatening, will cover a house
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MIAMI — The storm surge is called dangerous and life-threatening, but what exactly is it?
It's not a wall of water or a tsunami. Simply put, hurricane winds push water toward shore. It can happen quickly and far from a storm's
Storm surge doesn't just come from the ocean. It can come from sounds, bays and lakes, sometimes well inland.
Large hurricanes tend to create greater storm surge over a broader area, and coastal features such as bays can act like funnels and back water up into rivers and canals, said Jamie Rhome, head of the U.S. National Hurricane Center's storm surge unit.
"This is going to sneak up on people," Rhome said.
Forecasters say it kills more people than the strong winds. Florida Gov. Rick Scott said it "will cover your house."
The National Hurricane Center forecasts water levels up to 15 feet (4
The flooding threat extended far beyond the path of Irma's eye. The Atlantic coast from Miami to Isle of Palms, South Carolina, could see up to 6 feet (2
WHAT'S AT RISK?
About 1,000 miles (1,600
Much of Florida's southwest coast is uninhabited swampland, including a large section of Everglades National Park.
"The Everglades won't stop the potential flooding to inhabited areas," Rhome said.
North of the Everglades lies Naples, an upscale town of about 22,000 that is also the home of the Florida governor.
The hurricane
"Look at Naples, the entire town of Naples is underwater," Klotzbach said. "That is horrible. God that looks awful."
Farther north is the Tampa Bay region, with about 3 million people, a Busch Gardens theme park and baseball spring training grounds for the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays.
DEADLY WATERS
Storm surge has accounted for half the U.S. deaths from hurricanes, tropical storms and cyclones over the last half-century, according to a hurricane
The surge helped destroy nearly half the structures along a 40-mile (64
Storm surge flooding up to 28 feet (8
Even tropical storms can cause major coastal flooding. Hurricane Sandy lost its tropical characteristics before making landfall in 2012, but its enormous size drove catastrophic storm surge onto the New Jersey and New York coastlines.
COASTAL VIEW
A quarter of Florida's population, 6.4 million people, were warned to evacuate low-lying areas.
In Miami, Patricia Magalhaes and her family decided to stay in their high-rise in the waterfront Brickell
"Even if the streets do flood, I have enough supplies for a week without leaving my apartment," she said.
She learned about storm surge's power while living in New York City during Sandy. She was surprised to see cars floating in the streets, and friends living downtown lacked power for weeks.
"I think Miami is more prepared than New York for something like that. I feel safer. We have a plan," Magalhaes said.
___
Associated Press writers Patrick Whittle in Portland, Maine; Curt Anderson and Jason Dearen in Miami; and Seth Borenstein in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.
___
HURRICANE NEWSLETTER - Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb