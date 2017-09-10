The Latest: Police arrest 7 protesters in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Latest on protests in Portland, Oregon (all times local):

4:43 p.m.

Police have arrested seven people during protests in downtown Portland.

Hundreds of people turned out Sunday to oppose a much smaller demonstration by the right-wing Patriot Prayer group. The Portland Police Bureau said the crowd became "violent and criminal," with anti-fascist protesters throwing smoke devices and other projectiles at officers in a waterfront park.

Police responded with pepper spray and warnings that the crowd would be arrested if it didn't disperse.

The department said on its Twitter feed that two officers had been injured.

The Patriot Prayer group also held a demonstration featuring speakers, including group leader Joey Gibson, in Vancouver, Washington, later Sunday. Officials in Washington and Oregon closed the footpath of the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between the cities.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that a protester had also been arrested at the Vancouver event.

___

1:58 p.m.

Police are making arrests as they clash with anti-fascist protesters in Portland.

Hundreds of people turned out Sunday to oppose a much smaller demonstration by the right-wing Patriot Prayer group. The Portland Police Bureau said the crowd became "violent and criminal," with anti-fascist protesters throwing smoke devices and other projectiles at officers in a waterfront park.

The department said on its Twitter feed that one officer had been injured and that photographers had also been attacked.