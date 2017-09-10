News / World

The Latest: Pope gets a bruise in popemobile

People waits for the arrival of Pope Francis outside the San Pedro Claver church in Cartagena, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Pope Francis arrived to Cartagena to honor St. Peter Claver, a 17th-century Jesuit who ministered to the tens of thousands of African slaves who arrived in the port to be sold. Francis returns to Rome on Sunday night.(AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

People waits for the arrival of Pope Francis outside the San Pedro Claver church in Cartagena, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Pope Francis arrived to Cartagena to honor St. Peter Claver, a 17th-century Jesuit who ministered to the tens of thousands of African slaves who arrived in the port to be sold. Francis returns to Rome on Sunday night.(AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

BOGOTA — The Latest on Pope Francis' visit to Colombia (all times local):

11:00 a.m.

Pope Francis has suffered a bruise to his left cheek that resulted in some blood dripping onto his white cassock.

Francis apparently knocked his head as he was travelling in the popemobile upon arriving in the city of Cartagena for the last day of his Colombia trip.

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke says: "The pope is fine" but has "a bruise on his cheekbone and eyebrow."

Burke says the pope hit himself on the popemobile and is receiving ice treatment.

The pope continued greeting thousands of people along the streets of Cartagena's San Francisco neighbourhood , without any problems.

Pope Francis is wrapping up his Colombia trip with a deeply personal final day honouring St. Peter Claver, a fellow Jesuit who ministered to thousands of African slaves who passed through the port of Cartagena during Spanish colonial times.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular