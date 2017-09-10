Trump receives 'comprehensive update' on Hurricane Irma
WASHINGTON — The White House says President Donald Trump has received a "comprehensive update" on Hurricane Irma.
Irma has plowed into the Florida Keys as the storm begins its march up the state's west coast.
Other administration officials joined in from the White House or Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Washington.
Pence and several Cabinet secretaries are planning to visit FEMA headquarters later Sunday.
The White House says Trump has spoken with the governors of Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee. Irma could affect all four states.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott says he also spoke with Trump on Sunday.