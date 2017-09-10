WHAT'S HAPPENING: Irma puts both Florida coasts in peril
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MIAMI — Hurricane Irma struck Florida on Sunday, putting the entire peninsula in peril after pummeling the Keys. Both of the state's coasts were pounded by storm surges. Thousands of people hunkered down in shelters and more than 1.5 million people lost power.
___
WHAT'S AHEAD FOR IRMA?
The 400-mile (
__
WHAT HAS IRMA DONE SO FAR?
Hurricane Irma left at least 24 people dead in the Caribbean last week as it flattened island after island. On Sunday, the storm roared through the Florida Keys with 130 mph (210 kph) winds. More than 1.5 million people lost power across Florida. Authorities say two construction crane s collapsed in Miami and no injuries were reported. There were no immediate reports of death in Cuba , but authorities there were trying to restore power, clear roads and warning of possible flooding through Monday.
___
IRMA THREATENS GEORGIA
Gov. Nathan Deal declared an emergency for the entire state of Georgia on Sunday. The National Hurricane Center predicted Irma's
___
FLORIDA PREPARES
Officials in Florida have set aside nearly 1 million gallons (about 3 million
___
HOW TO GAUGE IMPACT IN MIAMI
Former Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Craig Fugate says how fast Cuban coffee stands reopen — and how many customers they draw — may indicate how badly Miami is faring. "Cuban coffee stands — if those are closed, it is bad," Fugate said.
Fugate led Florida's emergency management division during the 2004 and 2005 hurricane seasons and used the Waffle House restaurant chain for the same purpose in previous storms.
___
MARLINS-RADIO BROADCAST
The Miami Marlins' radio broadcast was off the air because of technical problems at its flagship station caused by Hurricane Irma. Play-by-play announcer Dave Van Horne, in his 17th season with the Marlins and 49th in the major leagues, said 940-AM WINZ in Miami has no feed. The Marlins were playing the Braves in Atlanta.
___
HURRICANE NEWSLETTER - Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox. http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb