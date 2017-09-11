2 nabbed in community activist's killing in front of toddler

PHILADELPHIA — Police say two brothers have been arrested in the shooting death of a Philadelphia community activist during a carjacking while his 2-year-old daughter sat in the back seat.

Police say 21-year-old Maurice Roberts and his 16-year-old brother were arrested Saturday in the death of 38-year-old Gerard Grandzol.

Police say Grandzol was approached outside his residence Thursday night by two men who took his wallet and demanded his car keys. Police say Grandzol was trying to get his 2-year-old daughter out of the car when he was shot twice in the head.

He died later that night at a hospital.

He was a community activist in his neighbourhood and served on its development board.