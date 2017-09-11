27 people injured in train crash in central Switzerland
GENEVA — A Swiss railway operator says 27 people have been injured after a train locomotive crashed into its own passenger cars during a
Police and medical teams were rushed to the scene of the accident in the central town of Andermatt involving the locomotive and five rail cars with about 100 passengers on board. The locomotive was supposed to move from the back of the train to the front on a parallel track, but instead crashed into the back of the train.
Spokesman Jan Baerwalde of train service operator Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn said authorities were investigating the cause of the crash.
Spokeswoman Sonja Aschwanden of the Uri cantonal police said she did not have any immediate information about the type of injuries or material damage.
This story has been corrected to give the circumstances of the crash.
