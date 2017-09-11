4 Somali soldiers killed in attack by Islamic extremists

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Islamic extremist fighters killed four Somali government soldiers and briefly took a town near the border with Kenya Monday, a military official said.

The dawn attack on the town of Beled-Hawo started with a suicide car bombing targeting government troops' frontline defences . A gunfight then followed between al-Shabab fighters and Somali government troops, according to Col. Osman Ali, a military officer based in the town.

Some Somali soldiers fled across the border into Kenya before returning to recapture the town from al-Shabab fighters, who had retreated amid airstrikes by the Kenyan military, he said.

Many civilians ran for their lives across the town's sandy streets when al-Shabab briefly took control of the town, said Beled-Hawo resident Mohamed Hashi.

"We woke up to find masked men on our streets," he said, in a phone interview with The Associated Press.

Al-Shabab, which is fighting to create a strict Islamic state in Somalia, still controls some rural areas in the south and central regions of the country.

A 22,000-strong multinational African Union force known as AMISOM has been helping to support Somalia's fragile central government after more than two decades as a failed state. Both AMISOM and the U.S. military are trying to prepare Somalia's armed forces to take over the country's security before AMISOM's planned departure by the end of 2020.