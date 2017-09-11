8 hospitalized after Hawaii Big Island apartment fire

HILO, Hawaii — Eight people were hospitalized after a fire broke at a Big Island apartment complex, Hawaii authorities said.

Sunday's fire damaged four units at the Kauhale Olu apartment complex in Pepeekeo, said Hawaii Police Department Sgt. Joel Field.

The fire was caused by unattended cooking and was unintentional, the Hawaii County Fire Department said in a statement.

The blaze was isolated to one building, with most of the damage concentrated on its upper floors. The electrical circuit breaker was shut down as a precaution.

All residents of the four units escaped safely Field. Those hospitalized were being treated for smoke inhalation and no one was seriously injured, authorities said.

The building suffered water and fire damage after the incident. Occupants of the lower levels of the building were able to salvage some personal belongings. It was unclear how many residents were displaced by the blaze.