88-year-old charged in hammer attack on wife in nursing home
A
A
Share via Email
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Authorities say an 88-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after hitting his wife in the head with a hammer inside the New York nursing home where she was undergoing treatment.
The Erie County district attorney's office said Monday that Martin Turkiewicz, of Cheektowaga, was also charged with assault following Saturday's attack inside the Garden Gate Health Care Facility in his hometown in suburban Buffalo.
Police say 86-year-old Rita Turkiewicz was at the facility for physical rehabilitation when her husband of 60 years walked into her room and hit her with a hammer. A possible motive for the attack hasn't been released.
Martin Turkiewicz has pleaded not guilty and is being held in jail without bail pending a court appearance Wednesday.
His wife is being treated at a hospital.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found
-
Worker at Halifax daycare charged with sexual assault against child
-
Marijuana consumers, advocates critical of Ontario's plan to sell legal pot
-
Canadians stuck in hurricane-ravaged Caribbean feel ‘abandoned’ by Ottawa