Assault case against ex-Omaha police officer moving forward

OMAHA, Neb. — The case is moving forward against a former Omaha police officer charged with felony assault after the death of a mentally ill Oklahoma man who had been shocked with a stun gun.

Douglas County Judge Marcena Hendrix ruled Monday that prosecutors have enough evidence to pursue the case against Scotty Payne.

Mandee Kampbell, who trains Omaha officers on stun-gun use, testified that none of the 12 times Payne used his stun gun was appropriate.

Police video shows Payne using a stun gun June 5 to shock 29-year-old Zachary Bearheels at a convenience store. Another officer is seen punching Bearheels. That officer is charged with misdemeanour assault.

Some blows came after Bearheels was on the ground and not resisting.