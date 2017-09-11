Australian to soon post ballots in gay marriage survey

CANBERRA, Australia — Australians will soon begin receiving their postal ballots on legalizing gay marriage as a new opinion poll shows that most of those who intend to vote over the next month are in favour of marriage equality.

More than 16 million registered voters will receive ballots from Tuesday requesting their opinion on whether same-sex couples should be allowed to wed.

An Ipsos poll published in Fair Media newspapers on Tuesday found 65 per cent of respondents said they were certain to take part in the survey.

Of those certain to post their ballot papers back, 70 per cent said they would support gay marriage.