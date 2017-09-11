Austria domain registry rejects US neo-Nazi website
VIENNA — An Austrian company has revoked the domain name of an American neo-Nazi
Monika Pink-Rank, a spokeswoman for Austrian domain registry nic.at, said The Daily Stormer's domain was removed on Monday after Austrian politicians reported the white supremacist platform's presence.
Publisher Andrew Anglin said four domain registration companies refused to service the site.
Pink-Rank says the Austrian domain was set up at the end of August, after the Charlottesville violence.
