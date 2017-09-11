Bald eagle that was struck by car has died
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A bald eagle that was struck by a car at a golf course in Virginia has died.
News outlets report the bald eagle called HK died in surgery Saturday after being hit by a car at the Honey Bee Golf Course in Virginia Beach on Sept. 1.
HK was taken to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro, where the veterinary team noted the blood flow to HK's fractured leg was not improving, despite a series of therapies.
HK became the fourth bald eagle from Virginia Beach this year to die after an injury.
