Catalans to rally for right to be independent from Spain
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BARCELONA, Spain — Hundreds of thousands are expected to rally in Barcelona to show support for an independent Catalan nation and the right to vote in a controversial referendum that has been banned by Spain.
Monday's rally falls on National Catalonia Day, which is celebrated annually. But this year, it comes amid deep social and political division over the Oct. 1 vote.
Polls show most Catalans support a referendum but are roughly divided over splitting from Spain.
Most Spaniards reject it, and Spain's
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Diversity Rally' shut down hateful rally, but some still feel hate daily
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found
-
One year after his wife, a temp agency worker, died on the job, the family is still searching for answers
-