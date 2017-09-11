Celebrating WW2 veteran's 108th birthday at WW2 museum

NEW ORLEANS — The National World War II Museum plans to celebrate a veteran's 108th birthday this week. The museum says Lawrence Brooks' birthday is Tuesday, and he'll be at the museum for cupcakes and a ceremony featuring the Victory Belles close-harmony trio.

The New Orleans man served in the predominantly African-American 91st Engineer Battalion, which was stationed in New Guinea and the Philippines during World War II. He was a servant to three white officers.

In a museum oral history , Brooks describes his feelings when an engine died on a C-47 carrying barbed wire from Australia to New Guinea — and only the pilot and copilot had parachutes.