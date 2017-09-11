Chicago's lawsuit over sanctuary city threat goes to court

Chicago is asking a federal judge to block President Donald Trump's administration from following through on its threat to withhold public safety grants to so-called sanctuary cities.

Attorneys for the city will be in court Monday to argue their case. Mayor Rahm Emanuel has said Chicago won't "be blackmailed" into changing its values as a city welcoming of immigrants.

Trump's policy stands to withhold public safety grants unless cities agree to tougher enforcement of immigrations laws. Chicago is among several cities refusing to co-operate .

Chicago sued the U.S. Department of Justice last month, arguing the new federal requirements are unconstitutional.