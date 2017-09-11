China's auto sales rise 4.1 per cent in August
BEIJING — China's auto sales rose 4.1
Drivers in the world's biggest market by number of vehicles sold purchased almost 1.9 million SUVs, sedans and minivans, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, rose 5.3
SUV sales rose 17.7
Auto sales for the first eight months of the year rose 2.2
Sales growth this year has been relatively weak in comparison with a spike in demand last year as buyers moved up purchases to take advantage of a temporary sales tax cut. Demand cooled after a portion of the tax was restored in January.
August sales of gasoline-electric SUVs and sedans rose 95.5
— General Motors Co. said sales of GM-brand vehicles by the company and its Chinese partners rose 12
— Ford Motor Co. sales declined 1
— Nissan Motor Co. sales rose 17.8
— Toyota Motor Co. sales rose 11.3
— Geely Auto Group, one of China's biggest independent brands, said sales rose 80
