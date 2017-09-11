Crimean Tatar leader sentenced to 8 years
A
A
Share via Email
MINSK, Belarus — A court in Russia-annexed Crimea has sentenced a leader of the region's Tatars to eight years in a
Akhtem Chiygoz was deputy chairman of the Mejlis, a representative body for the Tatars, an ethnic group of Turkic origin. The Mejlis was outlawed by Russia after it took control of Crimea.
Chiygoz was convicted in connection with a demonstration by thousands of Tatars in the Crimean capital, Simferopol, as fears grew that Russia would try to annex the peninsula from Ukraine in the wake of protests in
Russia sent troops to Crimea and declared annexation about three weeks later.
Amnesty International on Monday said his trial was a sham.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found
-
Worker at Halifax daycare charged with sexual assault against child
-
Marijuana consumers, advocates critical of Ontario's plan to sell legal pot
-
Canadians stuck in hurricane-ravaged Caribbean feel ‘abandoned’ by Ottawa