Crossing Trump on climate, new Miss America fears no tweet

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The new Miss America isn't worried that she may start her year-long reign by starting a Twitter war with the nation's Tweeter-In-Chief.

Cara Mund, the 23-year-old Miss North Dakota, won the crown Sunday night in Atlantic City. In an onstage interview, she said President Donald Trump was wrong to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord.

She says there's "evidence that climate change is existing."

The Bismarck, North Dakota, resident says even though she doesn't agree with the president on this issue, it doesn't mean she won't support him.