Edinburgh Zoo: panda Tian Tian won't give birth this year
LONDON — Edinburgh Zoo says giant panda Tian Tian won't give birth this year.
The zoo announced last month that Tian Tian was believed to be pregnant but that her due date was hard to predict.
Tian Tian and male panda Yang Guang, both 14, arrived in Edinburgh on a decade-long loan from China in 2011 and are the only giant pandas in Britain.
