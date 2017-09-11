Ethics Committee extends review of Guam delegate

WASHINGTON — The House Ethics Committee says it will continue a review of Guam Delegate Madeleine Bordallo, a Democrat who potentially profited from a foreign government through the rental of a home.

The Ethics Committee also has released recommendations from the Office of Congressional Ethics which found "substantial reason to believe" Bordallo rents the home to the Japanese Consulate in Hagatna, Guam.

The Office of Congressional Ethics says Bordallo didn't co-operate with its review and it couldn't determine the amount of rental profit Bordallo has received. The office estimates that she likely received close to $800,000 in rental income since March 2008.