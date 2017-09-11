Ethics Committee extends review of Guam delegate
WASHINGTON — The House Ethics Committee says it will continue a review of Guam Delegate Madeleine Bordallo, a Democrat who potentially profited from a foreign government through the rental of a home.
The Ethics Committee also has released recommendations from the Office of Congressional Ethics which found "substantial reason to believe" Bordallo rents the home to the Japanese Consulate in Hagatna, Guam.
The Office of Congressional Ethics says Bordallo didn't
Adam Carbullido, a spokesman for Bordallo, says she has received no benefit above fair market value and Bordallo believes the agreement doesn't violate federal law or House rules.
