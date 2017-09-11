Family: Biracial boy pushed off table with rope around neck

CLAREMONT, N.H. — The family of an 8-year-old biracial boy in New Hampshire says teenagers taunted him with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck.

The boy's grandmother tells the Valley News (http://bit.ly/2wkX70X) he was treated at a hospital for cuts to his neck following the near-hanging Aug. 28 in Claremont.

Lorrie Slattery says the children were in a backyard when some of the teens got on the table and grabbed a rope that held a tire swing. It's not clear how the rope got around her grandson's neck, but Slattery says the teens pushed him off the table.