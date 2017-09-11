Florence prosecutors await DNA results in rape probe of cops

ROME — Italian prosecutors are awaiting DNA results in the probe of a pair of paramilitary policemen alleged to have raped two U.S. students in Florence after driving them home in their patrol car from a disco.

The lawyer for one suspect says her client went to prosecutors over the weekend to say he did have sex with one of the young women while on duty but contends the sex was consensual and that the woman wasn't drunk, which would preclude ability to give consent.

Chief Prosecutor Giuseppe Creazzo said Monday if his squad car partner doesn't come to prosecutors he'll be convened. The two are suspended by the Carabinieri police.