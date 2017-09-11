Gender diversity art show closed over protests in Brazil

SAO PAULO — An art exhibition on gender diversity has been cancelled in Brazil in response to social media protests.

Conservative groups have campaigned against the show and the bank sponsoring it, accusing them of promoting blasphemy, pedophilia and bestiality.

Among the criticized artworks are a box of Roman Catholic sacramental wafers labeled with the words for sexual parts and a painting of two children suggesting one is a transvestite and the other is gay.

Banco Santander said in a statement Sunday that it was closing the Queermuseu, or "queer museum," exhibit in the southern city of Porto Alegre.

Supporters of the show say the cancellation goes against freedom of expression and are calling for a counter-protest Tuesday.