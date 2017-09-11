Global stocks spike on relief over North Korea restraint
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — Global stock markets rallied and the dollar strengthened Monday as investors breathed a sigh of relief that Hurricane Irma, which has caused so much devastation in the Caribbean and in Florida, was weakening and that North Korea refrained from any potentially antagonistic move during a weekend holiday.
KEEPING SCORE: In Europe, Germany's DAX was up 1.1
PYONGYANG PARTY: North Koreans observed the country's 69th founding anniversary with celebrations that included laying flowers and bowing at statues and portraits of past leaders. But Pyongyang did not carry out another test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, as South Korea's government had warned it might do. Attention now moves to the United Nations, where the United States has called for a vote later Monday on new sanctions.
STORMY WEATHER: Investors were waiting for damage assessments after Hurricane Irma battered Florida's coastline, knocking out power to millions and flooding the financial district in downtown Miami and toppling two construction cranes there. The storm was now headed for the heavily populated Tampa-St. Petersburg area, though in a weakened state. Irma was a Category 5 storm when it battered Cuba but weakened to Category 1 after hitting Florida.
MARKET INSIGHT: "Traders have started the new week hungry for risk, pushing equities and base metals higher on reduced concerns about North Korea and Hurricane Irma," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets.
DOLLAR BENEFITS TOO: The dollar, which has endured a few difficult weeks on a combination of factors, including elevated geopolitical risks, was tracking stocks higher. The euro was down 0.3
ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.4
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 29 cents to $47.77 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange while Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 18 cents to $53.60 a barrel in London.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
One year after his wife, a temp agency worker, died on the job, the family is still searching for answers
-
Tristan Cleveland: Hey Halifax, we cyclists don't like jerks on bicycles either
-
'Pay attention:' Nova Scotia should miss Irma, but watch out for Jose
-
‘They told me I was disgusting’: A former model's experience with being directed to lose weight