Guardsman jailed after alleged threat against Pence
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Authorities say a National Guardsman has been jailed after a reported threat against
Twenty-two-year-old William Robert Dunbar of Berlin was charged Saturday with disorderly conduct and terroristic threats.
Richland Township police allege that Dunbar was on duty at the Army National Guard Training Center when he said, "If someone pays me enough money, I will kill the
Police said Dunbar was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for evaluation and then to county prison in lieu of $250,000 bond. Court documents don't list an attorney and a listed phone number for Dunbar couldn't be found Monday.
