Hamas says ready to reconcile with Fatah with no conditions

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — Hamas says it is ready to talk reconciliation with the rival government of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas without preconditions.

Hamas had previously demanded that Abbas halt a series of measures taken against the Islamic militant group before sitting down to discuss a reconciliation deal.

Abbas cut electricity in Gaza and slashed the salaries of tens of thousands of public servants in a bid to compel Hamas to dissolve a contentious committee it formed to run the territory in defiance of Abbas' government.

In a statement Monday following a meeting with Egyptian officials in Cairo, the group said it was prepared to dissolve the committee.