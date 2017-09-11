Illinois African American museum celebrates 20 years
A
A
Share via Email
CARBONDALE, Ill. — The African American Museum of Southern Illinois is preparing to celebrate its 20th anniversary.
The Southern Illinoisan reports that the volunteer-run museum will be celebrating the milestone with a fundraising dinner at the Carbondale Civic Center on Sept. 23. The event will feature a cocktail hour, dinner, music and a silent auction.
Founder Corene McDaniel says she became inspired to start the museum after reviewing applications for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People awards. She was overwhelmed with the accomplishments of some of Carbondale's black residents.
The museum features a collection of artifacts that include slave shackles, Underground Railroad message quilts and paintings by local artists.
McDaniel says she's proud that the museum has lasted so long.
___
Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Worker at Halifax daycare charged with sexual assault against child
-
Tristan Cleveland: Hey Halifax, we cyclists don't like jerks on bicycles either
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found
-
Watch: Heckler at NDP Jagmeet Singh event an example of racism in Canada, prof says