Illinois African American museum celebrates 20 years

CARBONDALE, Ill. — The African American Museum of Southern Illinois is preparing to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The Southern Illinoisan reports that the volunteer-run museum will be celebrating the milestone with a fundraising dinner at the Carbondale Civic Center on Sept. 23. The event will feature a cocktail hour, dinner, music and a silent auction.

Founder Corene McDaniel says she became inspired to start the museum after reviewing applications for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People awards. She was overwhelmed with the accomplishments of some of Carbondale's black residents.

The museum features a collection of artifacts that include slave shackles, Underground Railroad message quilts and paintings by local artists.

McDaniel says she's proud that the museum has lasted so long.

