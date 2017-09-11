Iran upholds prison term for man 'collaborating' with US

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's judiciary news website is reporting that an appeals court has upheld the prison sentence of a man charged with "collaborating with the hostile government" of the United States.

Mizan Online's Monday report quotes Tehran prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi as saying that an appeals court approved a two-year prison sentence for a man only identified by his first name, Alrieza.

The report did not elaborate, but the term is relatively low compared to previous similar cases, some involving up to 10 years of jail time.