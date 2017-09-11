Israel-Africa summit cancelled amid Togo unrest
A
A
Share via Email
JERUSALEM — The Israeli Foreign Ministry says an Israel-Africa summit scheduled next month in Togo has been postponed.
In a statement Monday, the ministry said the decision had come at the request of Togo's president, Faure Gnassingbe, after consultations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It said talks would continue "to guarantee the full success of the summit."
The statement gave no reason for the decision. But Togo has been experiencing unrest in recent days, with thousands of protesters demanding presidential term limits amid anger over the 50-year rule of the Gnassingbe family.
Israeli and African leaders, business leaders and security experts are scheduled to participate in the summit.
Netanyahu has made outreach to Africa a key component of his foreign policy.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found
-
Police in Nova Scotia release photo of man given too much change by store clerk
-
Marijuana consumers, advocates critical of Ontario's plan to sell legal pot
-
A weed bit of trouble: Man smoking marijuana robbed of shoes and belt in Halifax