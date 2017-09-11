Israel PM Netanyahu visits Argentina seeking to bolster ties
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Argentina on a visit seeking to strengthen ties with the country that has Latin America's largest Jewish community.
Netanyahu arrived Monday, marking the first visit by an Israeli leader since the creation of the Israeli state in 1948. He is also scheduled to visit Colombia and Mexico before going to New York, where he will address the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 26.
Netanyahu is expected to meet with President Mauricio Macri on Tuesday and press for answers on two unsolved terror attacks in Argentina.
Israel and Argentina have long accused Iran of being behind the 1990s bombings in Buenos Aires that killed 29 people at the Israeli Embassy and 85 people at a Jewish community
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found
-
Worker at Halifax daycare charged with sexual assault against child
-
Marijuana consumers, advocates critical of Ontario's plan to sell legal pot
-
Canadians stuck in hurricane-ravaged Caribbean feel ‘abandoned’ by Ottawa