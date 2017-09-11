Israel PM Netanyahu visits Argentina seeking to bolster ties

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Argentina on a visit seeking to strengthen ties with the country that has Latin America's largest Jewish community.

Netanyahu arrived Monday, marking the first visit by an Israeli leader since the creation of the Israeli state in 1948. He is also scheduled to visit Colombia and Mexico before going to New York, where he will address the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 26.

Netanyahu is expected to meet with President Mauricio Macri on Tuesday and press for answers on two unsolved terror attacks in Argentina.