Israeli Muslims protest Myanmar's treatment of Rohingya
A
A
Share via Email
TEL AVIV, Israel — Dozens of Arab citizens of Israel have demonstrated outside the embassy of Myanmar in Tel Aviv to protest the treatment of Rohingya Muslims by the Rangoon authorities.
Monday's protest was organized by the Islamic Movement in Israel.
Protest leader Ibrahim Sarsour said the crowd gathered to condemn what he called "atrocities" committed by the Myanmar government.
"It's the responsibility of the international community to move, to act, immediately to stop the bloodshed," he said. "I think it is a crime against humanity."
The U.N. refugee agency has reported that 270,000 people have fled to
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found
-
Worker at Halifax daycare charged with sexual assault against child
-
Marijuana consumers, advocates critical of Ontario's plan to sell legal pot
-
Canadians stuck in hurricane-ravaged Caribbean feel ‘abandoned’ by Ottawa