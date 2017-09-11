Italy: Death toll in flooded Tuscan town rises to 7

ROME — Italian news media report that the death toll from storm-triggered flooding in a Tuscan port town has increased to seven after the body of a missing person was found.

The ANSA news agency said the body of the 34-year-old woman was found Monday afternoon in a mud-clogged garden in the area of Leghorn, known in Italy as Livorno.

The woman and her husband had been inspecting the floodwaters during torrential rains Sunday when both were swept away. The husband was found alive Sunday, clinging to tree trunks in a raging stream.

A homeless man who lived alone on the outskirts of town remains missing.