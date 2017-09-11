Jury being selected in Slender Man stabbing case

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Jurors are being selected in a southeastern Wisconsin courtroom to decide the mental competency of a girl accused of stabbing a classmate in 2014 to please a fictional horror character known as Slender Man.

Fifteen-year-old Anissa Weier has pleaded not guilty due to mental illness in a stabbing that nearly took the life of classmate Payton Leutner at a park in Waukesha when the girls were 12. A second classmate, Morgan Geyser, will go on trial later.