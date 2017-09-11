Jury picked to decide competency in Wisconsin stabbing case

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A jury has been selected in southeastern Wisconsin to decide the mental competency of a girl accused of stabbing a classmate in 2014 to please a fictional horror character known as Slender Man.

Twelve jurors and four alternates were selected Monday in the case of 15-year-old Anissa Weier (ah-NEE'-sah WY'-ur). Opening statements are scheduled Tuesday.

Weier has pleaded not guilty due to mental illness in a stabbing that nearly took the life of classmate Payton Leutner (LYT'-nur) at a Waukesha park when the girls were 12. A second classmate, Morgan Geyser (GY'-zur), will go on trial later.

Several potential jurors were dismissed because they said they don't believe in the insanity plea.