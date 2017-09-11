Kalamazoo guitar factory to redo facility with Rolling Stone
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A guitar factory in Kalamazoo is teaming up with Rolling Stone in an effort to turn the historic site into a national music destination.
Heritage Guitar owners announced their partnership with Rolling Stone LLC and developer PlazaCorp this weekend.
Plans include incorporating a wealth of music and pop culture into a multimillion-dollar renovation of Heritage's nearly century-old factory that'll feature a live entertainment venue, instrument store, museum, recording studio, restaurant and rooftop bar.
PlazaCorp says Heritage will relocate to the basement of the original three-story location, which is part of the complex.
The announcement comes as Kalamazoo celebrates the 100th anniversary of guitar-making at the factory. The building was home to Gibson Guitars from 1917 to 1984 until Heritage Guitars took it over.
