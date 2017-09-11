Key Brazil stock market index closes at all-time high
SAO PAULO — Brazil's main stock market index closed at an all-time high Monday, an indication that investors feel the worst days of the country's economic slide could be over.
Sao Paulo's Bovespa index rose 1.7
So far this year, Bovespa has climbed 23.4
The rise was fueled in part by Temer getting Congress to approve a loosening of work rules and his surviving a corruption allegation that could have suspended him from office. Stock prices also were boosted when former left-of-
Many analysts are cautious about the euphoria in a nation whose broad economy is still in trouble.
Andre Perfeito, a chief economist at broker Gradual Investimentos, believes the Bovespa's steep rise is "a monetary illusion."
"The reasons that support our stock market are largely signs of how weak the Brazilian economy is; it is not the opposite," Perfeito said in a research note to clients. "I believe there should be caution in linking the stock market
Among the reasons mentioned by brokers to support the rise of the stock market are the fall of Brazil's interest rates to a four year low of 8.25
Still, more than 13 million people are unemployed and business activity remains slow.
Temer's efforts to overhaul the economy could face a new distraction later this week if Brazil's top prosecutor formally accuses the president of obstruction of justice and being member of a criminal organization. That decision is expected to come Sunday. The question of a trial would go to the highest court and then to Congress, but even if Temer survived once more, legislators might have little time this year to pass an unpopular pensions reform.
