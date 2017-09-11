Man with cuffed wrist jokingly told neighbour he shot trooper
A
A
Share via Email
CONSTANTIA, N.Y. — Authorities say a New York man was joking when he showed up at a
The
Police say the incident occurred Saturday when Graumenz attached handcuffs to one of his wrists and told his
Police say after responding to the
He was issued a ticket and ordered to appear in town court Sept. 18.
A message left at a phone listing for Graumenz in Constantia wasn't returned.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found
-
Police in Nova Scotia release photo of man given too much change by store clerk
-
Marijuana consumers, advocates critical of Ontario's plan to sell legal pot
-
A weed bit of trouble: Man smoking marijuana robbed of shoes and belt in Halifax