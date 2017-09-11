Marine colonel found guilty of sexually abusing child

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — A decorated Marine colonel based in North Carolina has been found guilty of sexually abusing a child.

Local media outlets report 56-year-old Daniel Wilson of Mason, Washington, was found guilty of sexual abuse of a child, six counts of conduct unbecoming of an officer and gentleman and absence without leave on Saturday. He was sentenced Sunday at Camp Lejeune to 5 1/2 years of confinement and was dismissed from service.

He was found not guilty of several additional charges, including the rape of a child and sexual assault.

The government said the charges stemmed from incidents in Australia, Camp Lejeune and Beaufort, South Carolina, in 2016. Wilson had pleaded not guilty to all charges.