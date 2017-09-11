Marine colonel found guilty of sexually abusing child
A
A
Share via Email
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — A decorated Marine colonel based in North Carolina has been found guilty of sexually abusing a child.
Local media outlets report 56-year-old Daniel Wilson of Mason, Washington, was found guilty of sexual abuse of a child, six counts of conduct unbecoming of an officer and gentleman and absence without leave on Saturday. He was sentenced Sunday at Camp Lejeune to 5
He was found not guilty of several additional charges, including the rape of a child and sexual assault.
The government said the charges stemmed from incidents in Australia, Camp Lejeune and Beaufort, South Carolina, in 2016. Wilson had pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Wilson served in the Marine Corps for more than 30 years and completed 11 deployments.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Watch: Heckler at NDP Jagmeet Singh event an example of racism in Canada, prof says
-
One year after his wife, a temp agency worker, died on the job, the family is still searching for answers
-
'Pay attention:' Nova Scotia should miss Irma, but watch out for Jose
-
Police in Nova Scotia release photo of man given too much change by store clerk