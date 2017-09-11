Markets Right Now: Stocks rise as Hurricane Irma weakens
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Insurers and travel companies are rising sharply in early trading on Wall Street after Hurricane Irma didn't turn out to be as destructive as many had feared.
Royal Caribbean Cruises rose 3
Technology companies were also rising in the early going. Apple added 1.2
Banks were also rising more than the rest of the market as bond yields jumped. Bank of America rose 1.2
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 18 points, or 0.7
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 172 points, or 0.8
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found
-
Watch: Heckler at NDP Jagmeet Singh event an example of racism in Canada, prof says
-
One year after his wife, a temp agency worker, died on the job, the family is still searching for answers
-
A weed bit of trouble: Man smoking marijuana robbed of shoes and belt in Halifax