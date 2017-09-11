Michigan Republican announces he won't seek re-election
WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Dave Trott of Michigan says he will not seek re-election.
In a statement Monday, the two-term lawmaker says serving has been an
The announcement comes on the heels of two other GOP retirements last week, with Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania and Dave Reichert of Washington state saying they will step down at the end of their terms.
Trott represents a district west of Detroit. Democrats, in the minority, hope they have a shot at winning back control by capitalizing on the GOP retirements and open seats.
