Militants attack convoy in Egypt's Sinai, kill 2 police

EL-ARISH, Egypt — Egyptian officials say suspected militants have ambushed a police convoy in the Sinai Peninsula, killing two policemen and wounding two others, including a police brigadier-general.

The police and military officials say the Monday attack began with the detonation of roadside bombs that destroyed and set ablaze three armoured vehicles and a fourth one carrying signal jamming equipment. The suspected militants later opened fire with machine-guns .

The attack took place about 30 kilometres (20 miles) west of el-Arish in northern Sinai, the epicenter of a long-running insurgency by militants now led by the extremist Islamic State group.