Ohio city officials investigate after 4th fire in 8 days
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Officials in an Ohio city are investigating a string of fires after four vacant houses burned in eight days.
The latest fire in Steubenville in eastern Ohio destroyed a house Sunday morning. Authorities say there were no injuries.
The Steubenville Herald-Star reports (http://bit.ly/2wUz8aE ) three other vacant houses burned last weekend.
Steubenville Fire Chief Carlo Capaldi told the paper an investigation continues but it appears Sunday's fire was set by someone.
He said homeless people were believed to be sheltering in the house in recent days.
