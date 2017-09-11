Pakistan, Iran stress political solution in Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan and Iran say there is no military solution for the conflict in Afghanistan and that a negotiated political solution is imperative for lasting peace.
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, on his day-long visit to Tehran Monday, discussed with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani the "strengthening of brotherly relations between the two countries rooted in common history, culture and people," according to a statement issued by the ministry.
Asif earlier held detailed talks with Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on bilateral relations and the prevailing regional situation, including efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.
They underscored that the regional countries have vital stakes in the stability of Afghanistan and should play a more proactive role in peace efforts.
