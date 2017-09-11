News / World

Patient kills foreign Red Cross staffer in Afghanistan

KABUL — An Afghan official says a foreign woman working for the International Committee of the Red Cross has been shot and killed by a patient at an orthopedic clinic in northern Afghanistan.

It was not immediately clear if Monday's attack was politically motivated or related to a personal dispute.

Sher Jan Durani, a spokesman for the provincial police chief, says the shooting took place in the clinic in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif. Durani says the attacker and another suspect have been arrested.

ICRC spokesman Ahmad Ramin Ayaz confirmed the attack, but could not provide further details.

