Police: Minnesota hit-and-run started as fight over drugs
MANKATO, Minn. — Police say a fight over drugs ended with a man deliberately driving into a group of people in Minnesota, injuring six.
None of the injuries in the Sunday attack appeared life-threatening.
Cmdr. Dan Schisel says charges are likely Tuesday against 21-year-old Juan Carlos Lamas Jr. who's accused of driving a Cadillac CTS sedan into the group.
Schisel says the charges are likely to include driving while intoxicated, fleeing police and criminal vehicular operation.
Schisel says a fight over drugs in an apartment preceded the attack. A tire and rim fell off Lamas' car as he fled, and he was stopped by a deputy who saw sparks coming from the car.
Two victims with serious injuries were flown to a Rochester hospital. Two people others were taken to a Mankato hospital.
