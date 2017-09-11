Police: Thieves take SUV pulling U-Haul with a casket inside
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say thieves have stolen an SUV and an attached U-Haul trailer — with a casket inside — outside an Albuquerque motel.
Albuquerque police say the coffin heist occurred early Monday at a Residence Inn.
Authorities say the casket contained the body of the victim's father-in-law.
Police are searching for a black 2005 Chevy Trailblazer SUV with Oklahoma license plates.
No arrests have been made.
